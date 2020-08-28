Marcia Mahaffey Leversee
Marcia Mahaffey Leversee, 72, a longtime resident of Keene, NH, died peacefully on August 23 at her home, after years of living with cancer.
Marcy was born Nov. 22, 1947 in Dayton Ohio to the late Edward Mahaffey of Cincinnati, Ohio and her mother, Stella Laverne (Smith) Mahaffey, of Newark, Ohio. She graduated from Granville High School, earned her BA at Duke University, and a master's degree in library and information science at Simmons University. She married Gordon Leversee in Durham, North Carolina in 1969.
She enjoyed a career in corporate and academic libraries, most recently as Director of the Antioch University New England Library in Keene, until her retirement due to illness in 2014. She also worked at The Keene Sentinel and The Historical Society of Cheshire County.
She was dedicated to raising her two daughters and supporting their activities and schools, particularly Franklin Elementary School in Keene. Thanks to her, family life was loving and rich with experiences to both see the world and smell the roses. She was a great mom to her children and life partner to her husband and is deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband of fifty years Gordon Leversee of Keene, and daughters Katherine Leversee of Boston, Massachusetts and Anna Leversee, of Oakland, California.
In accordance with her wishes there will be no calling hours. There will be a private celebration of her life by family and friends in the fall.
Special thanks to Marcy's caring friends for their years of love and support. Marcy and her family have been grateful to the nurses and staff at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services for their care in the difficult last year of Marcy's life. Anyone wishing to honor her memory is asked to please make a donation in support of their work. Those wishing to send condolences can visit https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/MarciaLeversee/