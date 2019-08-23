|
|
Marcus A. Miller
St. Louisville - Marcus A. Miller, 39, of Gulf Breeze, FL (formerly of St. Louisville, OH) died on Saturday, August 17th at 2:20 a.m. at home surrounded by and cared for by his loving family.
Marc was born in Newark, OH and graduated from Newark High School in 1998. He was a gifted and talented craftsman. He was an avid sports fan, and loved nature, hunting and sports. He particularly enjoyed football, music, soccer, skiing, and coaching/helping with sports his kids were involved in.
His love for the Dallas Cowboys, and the 90's rock band, Alice In Chains, has taken a firm place in the hearts of his children. Marc always thought outside the box and never worried if others thought he was unconventional. He was known to be a good listener, offer sound advice and was kind and compassionate to all people.
The most important things in Marc's life were his family and friends, especially his children: Skyler Miles, age 19; Carson, Age 15 and Rose, Age 12. Marc maintained a 20 year relationship with their mother, Jessica and together they moved their family to Florida 6 years ago.
He is also survived by his father, Ronald Miller, mother and stepfather, Connie and Steve Park, sister, Kathleen (Steve) Stone, a nephew and 2 nieces, Alex Stone, Gigi Stone and Evelyn Stone, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Marc was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Walter and Evelyn Miller and maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Geraldine Sutton.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Sept. 14th at 6:00 p.m. at DankHouse Brewing, Newark.
The family would like to offer thanks to three of Marc's close friends and aides/nurse in FL, Rena, Mary, and Muriel for their caring hearts and everything they did for him and our family. We also would like to thank his entire hospice team, especially Meghan, Crystal and Dr. Richards - you allowed Marc's last wishes to be carried out with dignity and compassion.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 23, 2019