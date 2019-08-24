Resources
Marcy A. DuBois

Marcy A. DuBois Obituary
Marcy A. DuBois

Miami, FL - Jan.8, 1973-Aug.20, 2019

Marcy passed away on Aug. 20th. at the Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami, FL.

She grew up in Harbor Hills, Hebron, OH loving the lake. Most recently she lived in Key West, was a painter and poet who lived life to the fullest.

Marcy was preceded in death by her parents, John (Bob) DuBois and Carol DuBois. Survived by her brother, John DuBois (Betsy) of Columbus, OH and sister, Fran Stidham (Dave) of Knoxville, TN. Niece & nephews, Cassie Cline (Andrew), Brodey Mann, Evan & Tyler DuBois, great nephews, Mason & Logan Taylor, great nieces, Addison Taylor & Brinley Cline.

In the end, we only regret the chances we didn't take. Marcy will be missed by all those who loved her!
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 24, 2019
