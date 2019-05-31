|
Margaret Blanchette
Newark - Margaret I. Blanchette, 98, of Newark, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at The Inn at Sharonbrooke. She was born August 2, 1920 in Akron to the late Anton and Paula Yakim.
She is survived by two sons, Daniel Blanchette (Sue) of Palmetto, FL and Richard Blanchette (Kari) of Lompoc, CA; three grandchildren, Paul Lei, Spencer (Valerie) Blanchette and Courtney Blanchette; and one sister, Lillian Benko.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Blanchette (1992); and two brothers, Alex and George Yakim.
No funeral services will be held.
Published in the Advocate on May 31, 2019