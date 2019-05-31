Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Blanchette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Blanchette


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Blanchette Obituary
Margaret Blanchette

Newark - Margaret I. Blanchette, 98, of Newark, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at The Inn at Sharonbrooke. She was born August 2, 1920 in Akron to the late Anton and Paula Yakim.

She is survived by two sons, Daniel Blanchette (Sue) of Palmetto, FL and Richard Blanchette (Kari) of Lompoc, CA; three grandchildren, Paul Lei, Spencer (Valerie) Blanchette and Courtney Blanchette; and one sister, Lillian Benko.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Blanchette (1992); and two brothers, Alex and George Yakim.

No funeral services will be held.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now