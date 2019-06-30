Margaret E. Kreager



Newark - A funeral service for Margaret E. (Fisher) Kreager, age 88, of Heath will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta Stickle Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens.



Mrs. Kreager passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Flintridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born August 3, 1930 in Alexandria, Ohio, to the late Raymond George and Nelle C. (Smith) Fisher.



Mrs. Kreager was a 1948 graduate of Alexandria High School. She married Eldon E. Kreager in 1953, and he preceded her in death on May 6, 1997.



She worked for Ohio Power and retired from the Licking County Prosecutors Office after 25 years of service.



Mrs. Kreager was a member of Central Christian Church, fifty year plus member of Brownsville O.E.S., twenty five year member of United Commercial Travelers, Women of the Moose - Newark Chapter, the Life Again Club and Forever Friends Red Hatters.



Surviving are three sons, Curt Kreager, Gregg Kreager and Brent (Georgette) Kreager all of Newark; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Fran Fisher of De Bary, Florida, and Jean Fisher of Alexandria, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Leon (Evelyn) Fisher, Elmer Fisher, Robert Fisher and John (Carol) Fisher; and two sisters, Mary (James) Reed and Marge (Earl) Henthorne.



Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral and Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark. Order of Eastern Star services will be held at 6 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to Central Christian Church, 587 Mt. Vernon Rd. Newark, OH 43055.



Published in the Advocate on June 30, 2019