|
|
Margaret Emblen
Alexandria - Margaret J. Emblen 90, of Alexandria Ohio passed away on November 5th, 2019 with her family at her side.
Margaret was born on January 1, 1929 to the late Mamie and Russell Richards of Alexandria. She was the first baby born in Licking County Ohio in the year 1929.
She graduated from Alexandria High School in 1946 and married her sweetheart John O. Mercer in 1947 who passed away in 1990. They had had six wonderful children: Katherine (Frank) Ferguson, Marilyn (Allen) Parsley, Joyce (Fritz) Drumm, David (Terri) Mercer, Jim (Cheri) Mercer and Steve (Anita) Mercer who all live within ½ mile of the Mercer farm in Alexandria.
Margaret had 12 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by niece Sue Butt Ratai and Fred Butt of Alexandria and many other nieces and nephews.
Margaret was a life-long member of Alexandria United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and playing the bells. Margaret kept busy in her spare time by painting, sewing, camping, working in her yard, baking (famous for rhubarb pie), community involvement, and spending time with her family.
While attending high school Margaret worked as an Alexandria telephone operator and went on to work at Ohio Power Company in Newark after graduation. Later she worked at Western Electric and then hanging wallpaper for many years after, enjoying every minute of it (her own words).
Margaret is survived by her husband Donald Emblen who she married in 1994 and step-children Kristine (Steven) Weirsma and Mark Emblen from Newark. She also had many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by husband John, son-in-law Fritz Drumm, brother Charles Richards and sister Mary Butt.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 9th, from 10am-12pm at the Alexandria United Methodist Church with services following with Rev. Ruben Cabanillas officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Ohio Hospice of Licking County.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019