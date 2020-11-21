1/1
Margaret Emma "Peggy" Carney
Margaret "Peggy" Emma Carney

(nee Cline) On November 19, 2020, a resident of Haddonfield, who was born in 1927, daughter of Joseph M. and Margaret J. (Hopkins) Cline.

She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years Hallidae Kirk Carney (Hall). Dr. Carney practiced dentistry in Haddonfield from 1947 until his retirement and Peggy ran his office.

Additionally, she was an avid golfer, had many friends, and loved to spend time in Maine.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Jan Kirk Carney (Geoffrey Knisely) and Nancy Hallidae Carney-DeBord (Jack Carney-DeBord), and grandchildren, Ali, Tyler, Sydney, Geoffrey, and Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Shriner's for Children. https://lovetotherescue.org/ Services were private. Arr. by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services of Haddonfield, NJ.




Published in Advocate from Nov. 21 to Nov. 26, 2020.
