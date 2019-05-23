|
Margaret L. Woodruff
Granville - Margaret L. Woodruff, 91, of Granville passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Kendal at Granville. Margaret was born in 1928 in New Bedford, MA to the late Peirce and Rachel Davis.
Margaret's first love, after her family, was her art. Accomplished in enameling, metal working, and lapidary, she created many fine pieces that adorn the businesses and houses of friends and family and was an exhibitor at a number shows in both Ohio and Maine.
Spending her early childhood in New England gave her a love of nature and the outdoors, which she continued to appreciate and pass on to the family throughout her life. The many camping trips and hikes will be fondly remembered. One of Margaret's biggest accomplishments was her entry into the Four Thousand Footer Club by climbing, along with her husband, Robert, and son, Mark, the tallest 48 peaks in the White Mountains over a period of several summers.
Finally, Margaret was also very involved in the politics at all levels. She took an active role during every election promoting issues and candidates that she supported, providing lively discussions.
Margaret will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Robert 'Robin' L. Woodruff, III and Debra Hunt; grandchildren, Susan L. Plows and her husband, Sean, and Robert L. Woodruff, IV.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Woodruff, Jr., and her son, Mark Alan Woodruff.
A memorial service celebrating the lives of Margaret, husband Robert, and son Mark will be held at 10:00am, June 15, 2019 at Kendal at Granville, 2158 Columbus Road, Granville, OH 43023 in the Amelia Room.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058, or to the Kendal at Granville's Caring Friends Fund, c/o Kendal at Granville, 2158 Columbus Road, Granville, OH 43023.
Published in the Advocate on May 23, 2019