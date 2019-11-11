Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Lynn "Peg" Watson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Lynn "Peg" Watson Obituary
Margaret "Peg" Lynn Watson

Newark - A funeral service for Margaret "Peg" Lynn Watson, 69, of Newark will be held at 10 am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2486 Newark-Granville Rd., Granville with Bishop Mark Bergstrom officiating. Burial will follow at Wilson Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark and at the church on Saturday from 9-10am prior to service.

Peg passed away on November 10, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Center in Newark. She was born on October 24, 1950 in Newark to the late Ralph Edward and Joann Lowella (Boring) Simpson.

Peg was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed bird watching, camping, genealogy, but most of all she enjoyed her family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Roby Greek Watson, Jr.; six children, Jennifer Lynn Watson, Roby Greek Watson III, Ira Edward (Lindsay Marion) Watson, John Milas Watson, Jacob Whitaker Watson and Emma Victoria Watson; two grandchildren, Gianna Judith and Miles J. Edward Watson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Douglas Edward Simpson and Fred Dwayne Simpson; and sister, Patricia Ann Simpson.

Memorial contributions can be made to Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH, 43215.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now