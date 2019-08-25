|
|
Margaret M. Leighton
NEWARK - A memorial service celebrating the life of Margaret M. Leighton, 75, of Newark, will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Church of God of Licking County, 2181 Riggs Rd. NE, Newark. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the memorial service, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Margaret was born in Newark, Ohio on February 5, 1944 to the late Charles and Margaret (Scanlon) Andrews. She passed away in Newark on August 17, 2019.
She was a member of the Ancient Order of Druids in Newark. She had many hobbies and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Brenda (Duane) Snow and Richard Leighton; brother, Jim Andrews; sister, Deborah (Clark) Forbes; grandchildren, Ryan and Dustin Snow; great grandchild, Mia Snow; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Craig Leighton, Jr.; and two brothers, Bill and Daniel Andrews.
Brenda and Richard would like to thank Margaret's sister, Deborah, for all of the love and care that was provided to her during her final days.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Margaret or to sign an online guest book.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 25, 2019