|
|
Margaret N. Machlan
Margaret N. Machlan passed away on October 19, 2019 at her home in Olympia, Washington. She was a teacher at North Elementary School for twenty wonderful years. Margaret was an accomplished pianist and was active at both Weathervane Playhouse and at Welsh Hills Players, where she provided musical support for numerous productions. Often, she accompanied for her daughter Beth, who was also an active member of those theatrical groups. In Olympia, Mrs. Machlan was a member of the Capital City Newcomers, the Olympia Garden Club, and the British Friends. Margaret's husband, Dr. George R. Machlan, was retired from Owens-Corning Fiberglas. He, their daughter Beth, and their elder son Dick preceded her in death. She is survived by her son John of Olympia, grandson Evan Machlan of Elma, Washington, and great-granddaughters Margaret and Lucy Machlan of New York, New York.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019