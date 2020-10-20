Margaret Ruth Ryan
Utica - A graveside service for Margaret Ruth Ryan, 103, will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Newark Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ben McKinstry officiating.
Ruth passed away on October 20, 2020 at her residence. She was born on January 28, 1917 in Clay Township, Knox County to the late Alexander Bell and Everetta Leslie (Hickenbotham) Devore.
She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Elva Joreen Hyatt of Huron, Frances Laura Garno of Newark and Gladys Margaret and Ron Sprague of Utica; son and daughter-in-law, Donald Clifford and June Ryan of Hebron; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Lila Frazier and Nola Robertson; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Luther Ryan; sons, Sammy and Frankie Ryan, 1 granddaughter, and 1 grandson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058-0430 or your favorite charity
.
