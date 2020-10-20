1/
Margaret Ruth Ryan
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Ruth Ryan

Utica - A graveside service for Margaret Ruth Ryan, 103, will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Newark Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ben McKinstry officiating.

Ruth passed away on October 20, 2020 at her residence. She was born on January 28, 1917 in Clay Township, Knox County to the late Alexander Bell and Everetta Leslie (Hickenbotham) Devore.

She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Elva Joreen Hyatt of Huron, Frances Laura Garno of Newark and Gladys Margaret and Ron Sprague of Utica; son and daughter-in-law, Donald Clifford and June Ryan of Hebron; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Lila Frazier and Nola Robertson; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Luther Ryan; sons, Sammy and Frankie Ryan, 1 granddaughter, and 1 grandson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058-0430 or your favorite charity.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Newark Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St.
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved