Margaret Shepler
Newark - Margaret Ellen "Maggie" Shepler, 59, of Newark, Ohio passed away Friday evening, March 27, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Born May 22, 1960 in Newark she was a daughter of the late Jack L. and Jean E. (Hall) Welsh and was a graduate of Newark High School. Maggie was a remarkable, strong and loving woman who always put her family first in her life. She loved travelling and she enjoyed politics. Maggie was very passionate in her beliefs. She was loved by many and respected by all.
Surviving are three sons, Wes, Matt and Seth Shepler; her grandchildren, Levi (Megan) Shepler, Aranda Shepler and twins, Gabby and Gabe Shepler; a brother, Dan (Lori) Welsh and a sister, Jackie Frazier. Also surviving is a sister in-law, Carol Welsh; six nephews; three nieces; her mother in-law, Amy Shepler and her life-long friend, Misty Owens.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Shepler, Jr. whom she married April 30, 1977 and who died November 23, 2003; a brother, Mark Welsh; her father in-law, Norman Shepler, Sr. and her nephews, Dallas Frazier and Dusty Shepler.
There will be no calling hours and a private graveside service will be held in Smith Chapel Cemetery.
A memorial service honoring Maggie's life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020