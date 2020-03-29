Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Shepler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Shepler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Shepler Obituary
Margaret Shepler

Newark - Margaret Ellen "Maggie" Shepler, 59, of Newark, Ohio passed away Friday evening, March 27, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Born May 22, 1960 in Newark she was a daughter of the late Jack L. and Jean E. (Hall) Welsh and was a graduate of Newark High School. Maggie was a remarkable, strong and loving woman who always put her family first in her life. She loved travelling and she enjoyed politics. Maggie was very passionate in her beliefs. She was loved by many and respected by all.

Surviving are three sons, Wes, Matt and Seth Shepler; her grandchildren, Levi (Megan) Shepler, Aranda Shepler and twins, Gabby and Gabe Shepler; a brother, Dan (Lori) Welsh and a sister, Jackie Frazier. Also surviving is a sister in-law, Carol Welsh; six nephews; three nieces; her mother in-law, Amy Shepler and her life-long friend, Misty Owens.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Shepler, Jr. whom she married April 30, 1977 and who died November 23, 2003; a brother, Mark Welsh; her father in-law, Norman Shepler, Sr. and her nephews, Dallas Frazier and Dusty Shepler.

There will be no calling hours and a private graveside service will be held in Smith Chapel Cemetery.

A memorial service honoring Maggie's life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -