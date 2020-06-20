Margaretta Bunning
Newark - Margaretta Bunning, 96, died peacefully at her residence on 7 June 2020. Margaretta was born 22 August 1923 to the late Helen M. (Kinsey) Simmers and Christian E. Simmers (formerly Dappen) in the house built by her great-grandfather in Frys Valley, Tuscarawas County, Ohio.
In a life as long as hers, Margaretta experienced much. She was a farm girl during the Depression and rode a school bus to town for education. In the winter she sometimes stayed with her grandmother in Gnadenhutten to get to school easier. During World War II, Margaretta attended The Ohio State University, but when at home she sometimes helped at the Dennison railroad depot canteen, called "Dreamsville USA" by the soldiers it served. While at OSU, Margaretta met C. Russel Bunning or "Russ". They shared an interest in co-operatives. Russ helped form a housing cooperative "Rochdale" for men students and Margaretta did likewise for women students at "Pinedale". After her graduation from OSU, Margaretta and Russ married 24 June 1945 at the Sharon Moravian Church in Tuscarawas County. At first Margaretta was a teacher, but when Russ moved with his employment, she focused on being a housewife and mother. No matter where she lived, however, Margaretta had a large garden and canned much food for the family. Other constants were church and civic activities. During and after Russ' employment with Farm Bureau/Nationwide Margaretta was involved with Farm Bureau activities. She was an original member of Farm Bureau Advisory Council #20 and attended until it disbanded decades later. While her girls were in school, there was PTA; then 4-H. Margaretta was a leader for both. Even when she returned to teaching, Margaretta continued to participate in Licking County League of Women Voters, American Association of University Women (AAUW), CROP and a foreign affairs discussion group. She earned a Masters Degree in Teaching in 1974 from the College of Wooster, Wooster, Ohio. Margaretta retired from the Heath City School District in 1986. She taught most of the time at Garfield Elementary as a fifth grade teacher. As a member of Second Presbyterian Church for 66 years, Margaretta was involved in nearly every aspect of church work. She was a Deacon, an Elder and president of the Board of Trustees. She taught Sunday school, Youth Club, Bible school and Bethel Bible classes. She was also active in a church discussion group. In 1989 she became a Stephen Ministry participant. Margaretta served on several staff search committees and was active in Presbyterian Women. She received a PW honorary life membership in 2011. Margaretta belonged to a Circle and attended denomination-wide PW events. Margaretta enjoyed many things including reading, traveling to visit friends and relatives in the U.S.A. and Europe and hosting them in return, listening to classical music on WOSU-FM, collecting cat figurines and rooting for the OSU football team. Margaretta was a great party-giver and hosted countless birthday, anniversary and holiday parties. She was always happy to be surrounded by her family, especially the grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchild. Margaretta was kind and loving and will be greatly missed by friends and family.
She is survived by three daughters: Helen (David) Skeese of St. Louisville, Virginia Moody of Huber Heights and Karen Bunning of the home; eight grandchildren: Charlotte L. Skeese of Newark, Elena M. Skeese of St. Louisville, Margaret (Joe) Slabaugh of St. Louisville, Russel (Danielle) Skeese of Newark, Tom (Marleah) Klingler of Sparta TN, Amy (Stephen) Marlowe of Dayton, William (Nancy) Klingler of San Diego CA and Virginia Cruea of Tipp City; thirteen great-grandchildren: Presley and Jordan Slabaugh of St. Louisville; Savannah and Nathaniel Skeese of Heath and Carter and Levi Skeese of Newark; Shiloh and Lily Klingler of Tennessee; Emma and Hannah Marlowe of Dayton; Allison and William Klingler of CA; Dylan Cruea of Tipp City; and one great-great grandchild, Keyaira Skeese of Heath; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Margaretta was predeceased by her sister, Mary M. Huggins; and one great-grandson.
Due to pandemic restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 428, Newark OH 43058-0428.
Margaretta donated her body to The Ohio State University College of Medicine. Subsequently burial will be at the Clay-Union Cemetery in Gnadenhutten OH. Sincere thanks to the many people who have offered prayers and support, including Hospice of Central Ohio who gave Margaretta care in her final days.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Newark - Margaretta Bunning, 96, died peacefully at her residence on 7 June 2020. Margaretta was born 22 August 1923 to the late Helen M. (Kinsey) Simmers and Christian E. Simmers (formerly Dappen) in the house built by her great-grandfather in Frys Valley, Tuscarawas County, Ohio.
In a life as long as hers, Margaretta experienced much. She was a farm girl during the Depression and rode a school bus to town for education. In the winter she sometimes stayed with her grandmother in Gnadenhutten to get to school easier. During World War II, Margaretta attended The Ohio State University, but when at home she sometimes helped at the Dennison railroad depot canteen, called "Dreamsville USA" by the soldiers it served. While at OSU, Margaretta met C. Russel Bunning or "Russ". They shared an interest in co-operatives. Russ helped form a housing cooperative "Rochdale" for men students and Margaretta did likewise for women students at "Pinedale". After her graduation from OSU, Margaretta and Russ married 24 June 1945 at the Sharon Moravian Church in Tuscarawas County. At first Margaretta was a teacher, but when Russ moved with his employment, she focused on being a housewife and mother. No matter where she lived, however, Margaretta had a large garden and canned much food for the family. Other constants were church and civic activities. During and after Russ' employment with Farm Bureau/Nationwide Margaretta was involved with Farm Bureau activities. She was an original member of Farm Bureau Advisory Council #20 and attended until it disbanded decades later. While her girls were in school, there was PTA; then 4-H. Margaretta was a leader for both. Even when she returned to teaching, Margaretta continued to participate in Licking County League of Women Voters, American Association of University Women (AAUW), CROP and a foreign affairs discussion group. She earned a Masters Degree in Teaching in 1974 from the College of Wooster, Wooster, Ohio. Margaretta retired from the Heath City School District in 1986. She taught most of the time at Garfield Elementary as a fifth grade teacher. As a member of Second Presbyterian Church for 66 years, Margaretta was involved in nearly every aspect of church work. She was a Deacon, an Elder and president of the Board of Trustees. She taught Sunday school, Youth Club, Bible school and Bethel Bible classes. She was also active in a church discussion group. In 1989 she became a Stephen Ministry participant. Margaretta served on several staff search committees and was active in Presbyterian Women. She received a PW honorary life membership in 2011. Margaretta belonged to a Circle and attended denomination-wide PW events. Margaretta enjoyed many things including reading, traveling to visit friends and relatives in the U.S.A. and Europe and hosting them in return, listening to classical music on WOSU-FM, collecting cat figurines and rooting for the OSU football team. Margaretta was a great party-giver and hosted countless birthday, anniversary and holiday parties. She was always happy to be surrounded by her family, especially the grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchild. Margaretta was kind and loving and will be greatly missed by friends and family.
She is survived by three daughters: Helen (David) Skeese of St. Louisville, Virginia Moody of Huber Heights and Karen Bunning of the home; eight grandchildren: Charlotte L. Skeese of Newark, Elena M. Skeese of St. Louisville, Margaret (Joe) Slabaugh of St. Louisville, Russel (Danielle) Skeese of Newark, Tom (Marleah) Klingler of Sparta TN, Amy (Stephen) Marlowe of Dayton, William (Nancy) Klingler of San Diego CA and Virginia Cruea of Tipp City; thirteen great-grandchildren: Presley and Jordan Slabaugh of St. Louisville; Savannah and Nathaniel Skeese of Heath and Carter and Levi Skeese of Newark; Shiloh and Lily Klingler of Tennessee; Emma and Hannah Marlowe of Dayton; Allison and William Klingler of CA; Dylan Cruea of Tipp City; and one great-great grandchild, Keyaira Skeese of Heath; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Margaretta was predeceased by her sister, Mary M. Huggins; and one great-grandson.
Due to pandemic restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 428, Newark OH 43058-0428.
Margaretta donated her body to The Ohio State University College of Medicine. Subsequently burial will be at the Clay-Union Cemetery in Gnadenhutten OH. Sincere thanks to the many people who have offered prayers and support, including Hospice of Central Ohio who gave Margaretta care in her final days.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.