Newark - Maria Meek, beloved mother and wife, passed away on Easter Sunday, surrounded by her children and husband. Maria was born in Torreon, Mexico, grew up in Juarez, Mexico, and moved to El Paso, Texas for work as a young woman, where she met and married a man who brought her to Ohio.



She spent her working life at Holophane, where she made life-long friends and met her second husband, who would be by her side until the end. Maria was a magnificent gardener and created a symphony of color with flowers in her back and front yards. She could spend hours working in her yard. She was also a devoted animal lover, but had a particular affinity for cats and rescued many throughout her life, including her current favorite, Oscar, who had lived at Holophane until mom brought him home.



She will be profoundly missed, but we are grateful for every minute we had with her.



She is survived by her husband, David Meek; son, Gary L. O'Brien, Jr.; daughter, Shannon (David Spencer) O'Brien; brothers, Antonio (Eva) Frayre, Eddie (Rosa) Enriquez, Robert (Eva) Enriquez, Frank Enriquez; sisters, Patty (Frank) Hurtodo, Yolanda (Carlos) Cordova, and Sylvia (Gerardo) Gamboa; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.



In accordance with Maria's wishes, there will be no public services at this time.



For those who wish to remember Maria, please consider a donation to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, Heath, OH 43056.



