Marian Bernice Battin



Beloved Marian Bernice Battin, 99, was born on December 11, 1920 in her family home in Springfield, Ohio. After a long and beautiful life, she passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Camarillo, California.



Marian Bernice spent her formative years in Springfield, Ohio. While in Springfield, Marian was one of the last class members to graduate from Pitchin High School in 1938 prior to working as a secretary at International Harvester. In 1942, Marian enlisted in the Women's Army Air Corps where she was among the first service women to be in radio school where she was trained as an operator. Ascending to the rank of Master Sargent, Marian eventually learned to fly and taught celestial navigation to pilots prior to being honorably discharged in 1946.



After leaving the service, Marian returned to work at International Harvester briefly before beginning her college education at the University of California at Los Angeles. She attended UCLA for two years before completing her Bachelor of Science Degree at Indiana University. There she met her husband, Raymond Battin (deceased), whom she married in 1951.



Soon after marriage, Marian and Ray moved to Miles City, Montana. Ray was a geologist, working on oil wells in North Dakota and Montana. It was during this time that the couple lovingly adopted their son, Lee, in 1957.



Ray's work led them to Oklahoma City and Enid, Oklahoma before they relocated to Heath, Ohio in 1964. During this time, both Marian and Ray worked while attending The Ohio State University where they earned their teaching credentials. Both finished their professional careers as teachers. Ray taught middle school Earth Science while Marian was a substitute teacher in the Heath School District. After her husband's death, Marian remained in Heath until 2015 when she moved to California to live with her son and his family.



Marian was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Wise; mother, Louise Wise (Skillings); brothers, Howard Wise & Lamar Wise; and her sister, Doris Quick (Wise).



Marian is survived by her brother, Rhett Wise; son, Lee Battin; daughter-in-law, Catherine Battin; and her two grandchildren, Riley Battin & Lauren Battin as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.



She would also be happy to remember Lew and Vicky Henry. They were her dear friends and neighbors for forty-five years. They offered help when needed and kept an eye on her after the passing of her husband.



Marian had a zest for life. She lived a simple life and appreciated nature. She loved flowers and was in awe of the mountains and trees around her. Easy-going and cheerful her hobbies included reading, bowling, dancing, playing games, watching westerns and swimming as well as music where she sang and played the piano and accordion. Marian enjoyed traveling and preferred a train, bus or automobile over air travel so she could enjoy the sights. Passionate about travel, her favorite vacations were to Europe and Hawaii. Marian remained active in the Women's Army Air Corps (WAAC) organization and The American Legion and was extremely proud of her military service. She had a strong sense of justice and always voiced her opinion on matters of interest. However, there was nothing that she enjoyed more than to spend time with her grandchildren, family members, neighbors, and friends. Marian loved and appreciated her family and friends and always looked forward to family reunions, visits from her grandchildren, her siblings, and friends as well as WAAC meetings.



While Marian was not one to be taken advantage of, she was kind, loyal, accepting, honest, funny and had a go-with-the flow attitude. She had a big heart and was liked by everyone. When asked why she was so happy she replied, "Why wouldn't I be?" Marian Bernice Battin was a beautiful soul who will always be loved and will be deeply missed.









