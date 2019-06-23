|
Marian E. Ramsey
Utica - A funeral service for Marian E. Ramsey, 86, of Utica will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica. Burial will follow in Bell Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Law-Baker Funeral Home.
Mrs. Ramsey passed away on June 21, 2019 at Country Court in Mt. Vernon. She was born on April 11, 1933 in Mt. Vernon to the late Theodore and Gladys L. (Bell) Geer.
Marian was a member of the Bell Church of Christ and was a bus driver for North Fork schools for 22 years.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert L. Ramsey; daughters and son-in-law, Deborah J. and Jerry DeAngelis and Jodi Ramsey; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Ramsey; 6 grandchildren, Robert J. Ramsey, Justin (Christina) DeAngelis, Johnathon Hinger, Zane Ramsey and Johan Ramsey; 3 great-grandchildren, Kyle (Annie) Ramsey, Cody J. Ramsey and Layton Ramsey; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Robert C. Ramsey; daughter, Willa Ramsey; and brother, Wayne Geer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 112 Harcourt Rd., Suite 3, Mt. Vernon, OH 43050.
Published in the Advocate on June 23, 2019