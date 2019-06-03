|
|
Marie Eileen Murrey
Buckeye Lake - A funeral service celebrating the life of Marie Eileen Murrey, age 90, a resident of Buckeye Lake for 59 years, will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will take place in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville.
For a complete obituary please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com
Published in the Advocate on June 3, 2019