Marie Inscho
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Marie Inscho, 91, of Newark, will be held at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 11:00 A.M., Friday, June 19, 2020, with Rev. G. Michael Gribble as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Marie, a 1946 graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School, died at her home on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born in Newark, Ohio on October 4, 1928, to the late Archie and Juanita (Creighton) Liddell.
Following high school, Marie attended nursing school and worked in the offices of Drs. Sperry, Kennedy, Hook, and Bloomberg, retiring at the age of 73. Over the years, she actively volunteered at St. Francis Elementary School, most notably in their cafeteria. Marie also provided childcare for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in her home, creating many cherished memories.
Very devoted to her Catholic faith, Marie was a longtime parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and current parishioner of the Church of the Blessed Sacrament. She found great comfort and peace praying to the Blessed Mother, Sacred Heart, and especially, St. Anthony.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Bruce (Annette) Campbell, Sarah Campbell, and Wil (Karen) Inscho; 7 grandchildren, Christopher Campbell, Keith (Emily) Campbell, Kate (Shannon) McLaughlin, Alexandria Campbell, Zachary Inscho, and Whitney (Seth) Tynan; 8 great-grandchildren, Noah, Charlotte and Ian Campbell, Emily, Evie and Allie Campbell, and Anna and Justin McLaughlin; daughter-in-law, Julie Campbell; and son-in-law, Howard Grosser;
In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur K. Inscho; sons, Kenny and Tim Campbell; daughter, Janet Marie Campbell; sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie and John Woods; and her Godson, Mike Woods.
Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-7 P.M. Thursday, June 18, 2020. Masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Blessed Sacrament School Building Fund, 394 East Main Street, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.