Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Marie Louise "Mickey" Sullivan


Granville - Marie Louise "Mickey" Sullivan, age 89, of Granville, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at her residence.

She was born October 5, 1929 in Brussels, Belgium to the late Adolch L. and Elsie (Pay) Matheys.

Mickey was very kind and friendly. She never met a stranger.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Philip W. Sullivan; two sons, David B. Sullivan and Daniel B. Sullivan; and one grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother; and two sisters.

No calling hours or services will be observed.

The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Sullivan family.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 7, 2019
