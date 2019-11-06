|
Marilyn A. Edly
Newark - A Funeral Mass celebrating the life of Marilyn A. Edly, 87, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 10:30 A.M. Saturday, November 9, 2019, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Marilyn died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born in Newark, Ohio on October 31, 1932 to the late Walter and Loretta (O'Toole) Winters.
A 1950 graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School, Marilyn worked for many years at Sharff's Fashion in the office, and as manager of the Southgate and Deo Drive stores. Following this time, she was employed with the American Red Cross. Marilyn was also a member and Past President of the Elks Lodge Ladies Auxiliary and volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and member of their Women of St. Francis, Ministry of Comfort, and served as a Eucharist Adorer. She enjoyed volunteering in multiples capacities at St. Francis Elementary: Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, Grandma's Corner of the Christmas Bazaar, and many years in the school cafeteria, including the time of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Marilyn will be greatly missed by her husband of 41 years, John Edly; children, Karen (Jim) Dellner, Chris (Carl R.) Litts, Kathy (Roger) McClain, Bob (Ronda) Edly, and Cathy Edly; 11 grandchildren, Shannon (Matt) Caudill, Greg Dellner, Meghan (Tom) Fairall, Drew (Kelsey) McClain, Gretchen (Bart) Sides, Abby Litts, Matt (Madeline) McClain, Robert (Kristin) Edly Jr., Sara (Brian) Workman, Rebecca Jo (Lincoln) Horsley, and Elane Jones; 19 great-grandchildren, Emma and Leah Caudill, Parker, Paxton and Shepard Fairall, Cohen, Tucker and Bodie McClain, Trenton and Kaitlyn Edly, Jacob, Kyndzie and Mariah Workman, Talon, Titus and Laykin Horsley, Chloe Fleming, and Wesley and Gavin Jones; her siblings, William (Marilyn) Winters, Linda (Phil) Fink, Patricia (Tom) Shannon, and Susan (Jonathan) Russell; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joe (Donna) Edly and their families; many nieces and nephews; and the longtime friends and members of her card club.
Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-7 P.M., Friday, November 8, 2019, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:30 P.M.
The family requests that memorials in Marilyn's name be made to the Newark Catholic High School Foundation, 1 Green Wave Drive, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019