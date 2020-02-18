|
|
Marilyn Eileen Craig
NEWARK - Marilyn Eileen (Vermilion) Craig, 86, of Newark, OH, died February 14, 2020, in the loving care of her family in Indianapolis, IN.
Marilyn was born February 26, 1933, to Lowell and Florence (Gutridge) Vermilion. She graduated from Newark High School in 1951 and married her school sweetheart, Franklin Dewey Craig in 1952. They had three children.
Marilyn had a deep love of music and played the organ and piano for over 30 years at Heath Church of Christ where she and Frank were founding members. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially while playing games. Her sweet spirt and contagious laughter will be missed by all.
She is survived by son, Robyn (Patti) Craig, daughter, Lynnette Craig, and son-in-law, Charles Madinger; grandchildren - Jason (Lindsey) Craig; Curtis (Liz) Craig; Bethany (Mirza) Paris; and Brittany (Justin) Kinman; great- grandchildren - Madison and Maci Craig; Dylan and Owen Craig; Carter and Colton Kinman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Frank and daughter Barcy (Craig) Madinger.
Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Heath Church of Christ, 1331 Chapel Way, Heath, OH 43056. Funeral will be February 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the same location, with her son-in-law, Dr. Charles Madinger and Pastor David Linn officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville, OH.
Memorials may be given to the Heath Church of Christ Missions Ministry.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020