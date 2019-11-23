Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
Marilyn Hylton
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Crossroads Worship Centre
858 Garfield Avenue
Newark, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Crossroads Worship Centre
858 Garfield Avenue
Newark, NJ
Newark - A funeral service for Marilyn F. Hylton, 64 of Newark will be held Saturday November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Crossroads Worship Centre, 858 Garfield Avenue, Newark with Pastor Dave Gross officiating. The family will greet family and friends one hour prior to services at the church.

Marilyn passed away at home on Friday November 22, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born October 20, 1955 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Richard P. and Faye M. (Grimshaw) Parmenter.

She had been employed in the office for Browning Heating and Cooling of Newark. She was a member of the Crossroads Worship Centre and involved in many of the activities of the church. She enjoyed traveling. Caring and loving her family was her primary mission in life. Her grandchildren brought a special enjoyment to her life.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Pastor Russell Hylton; children, Garrett (Madigan) Hylton, Courtney (Nick) Roelle, six grandchildren, Kahlan, Isabelle, Mikayla, Addelynn, Jax & Finley all of Newark; sister, Phyllis (Rich) Laskowski of Akron; brother, Steve (Nancy) Parmenter of Johnstown; many nieces and nephews.

The family has entrusted services to the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2019
