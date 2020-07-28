Marilyn Florence (Kenyon) Hauck
GRANVILLE - Marilyn Florence Kenyon Hauck, age 92, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020. Her greatest wish was to be reunited with her husband of 64 years, John Grier Hauck, who passed away in 2011. We can only imagine the joy of that reunion.
Marilyn was born on July 11, 1928 in Weymouth, Ohio in Medina County to Amy Kelley Kenyon and Clyde Arthur Kenyon. She was the youngest of 4 siblings. Her brother Bill Rayner, sisters Marge Kundrat, Betty Miller, and Marion, who died as an infant, preceded her in death.
Marilyn's father had a debilitating stroke when she was a freshman in high school, so her desire to go to college and pursue a degree in either archeology or interior design never came to pass. Instead, she earned her PHT (Put Hubby Through) degree when she and the love of her life, her husband John, married in 1947 when she was 18. John then pursued his college degree in education at Ohio State while she worked for an insurance company in Columbus.
Her greatest joy was in raising her 4 children while spending countless hours in gardening and landscaping her many homes in Lucas, Butler, Granville, Newark, Naples and then her 'treehouse' apartment back in Granville. She was a very talented singer and soloist, as well as an artist who graced her children's homes with lovely paintings. She worked when her children grew older at the Ohio Baptist Convention in Granville, and later as the manager of the OSUN bookstore. She and John also helped to raise their grandson Shaun, whom they loved as if he were their own. Her greatest love even beyond her husband was for her Lord Jesus, and she was always ready to share her lifelong faith in Him with love and kindness for all.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Jon and Jan (Frye) Hauck of Hilton Head SC, Mary and Bob Erhard of Granville OH, Jeffrey and Evelyn (Bullock) Hauck of Newark OH, and Marcia and Ross Jaquith of Naples, Fl. She adored her grandchildren, Shaun Hauck, Kelley (Paul) McCormack, Elizabeth (Tommy) Smith, Kristina (Erik) Olson, Anna (Brad) Sikora, and Tim (Stephanie) and Andy Jaquith. She is also survived by her beloved great grandchildren Raegan McCormack, Edward and Michelle Olson, Connor and Brooke Smith, Hiestand, Carrington, and Bodie Sikora, Olivia and Emma Jaquith, as well as nieces Penny Zeeff and Nancy Koenig. Her helper and friend, Barb Scholten, deserves a very special thank you for her loving kindness as does Middleton Senior Living, who treated her as a family member.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Gifts in honor of Marilyn can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
. The help and comfort provided by nurse Mary, Courtney Merce, and Pastor Mark will never be forgotten.
.