Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Marilyn H. Bodle


1935 - 2020
HEATH - Marilyn Helen Bodle, age 84, of Heath, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born October 27, 1935 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Robert Frederick and Helen Marie (Hoffman) Bauer.

Marilyn grew-up in Buckeye Lake and graduated from Hebron High School in 1953.After graduation she earned her Bachelor of Science in Education from The Ohio State University. She became a teacher for Newark City Schools and retired after 30 years of teaching.

She is survived by her daughters, Beth (Dave) Pintz and Brenda (Jack) Thompson, both of Newark; two granddaughters, Katie Pintz and Juli Pintz; step granddaughter, Jill (Matt) Mumaw; two step great-grandsons, Connor Mumaw and Sam Mumaw; two sisters, Linda (George) Smith and Carolyn (Ken) Bullock; numerous nephews, nieces, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Bauer and infant brother, Billy Bauer.

Due to the current health emergency no calling hours or service will be held at this time.

The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the family with arrangements. The funeral home is accepting cards from family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's name to The Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio, 43058; or The Turban Project, 7871 Ridge Road, Frazeysburg, Ohio 43822.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in the Advocate from May 8 to May 10, 2020
