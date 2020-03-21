|
|
Marilyn J. Patrick
Newark - Marilyn Jean Patrick, 81, of Newark, died at her home on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born in Crawford County, Ohio on November 28, 1938 to the late Omer and Loretta (Durnwald) Auck.
Marilyn worked as an accountant with the Air Force for many years, retiring from the Newark Air Force Base. She was a kind woman who enjoyed gardening, shopping, and was an avid reader.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Maryann Patrick; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Kyle and Kylie Lawhon; daughter-in-law, Tammy Heck; brother, Donald Auck; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Patrick; daughter, Diane Scott; son, Mark A. Patrick; and siblings, Edward (Dorothy) Auck, Dorothy (Bob) Dervy, Linda (Orville) Rhoden, Marcella Tuokkola, and Sandy Burns.
At her request, no public services will be held.
REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Marilyn, or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020