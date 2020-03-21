Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Patrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn J. Patrick


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn J. Patrick Obituary
Marilyn J. Patrick

Newark - Marilyn Jean Patrick, 81, of Newark, died at her home on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born in Crawford County, Ohio on November 28, 1938 to the late Omer and Loretta (Durnwald) Auck.

Marilyn worked as an accountant with the Air Force for many years, retiring from the Newark Air Force Base. She was a kind woman who enjoyed gardening, shopping, and was an avid reader.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Maryann Patrick; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Kyle and Kylie Lawhon; daughter-in-law, Tammy Heck; brother, Donald Auck; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Patrick; daughter, Diane Scott; son, Mark A. Patrick; and siblings, Edward (Dorothy) Auck, Dorothy (Bob) Dervy, Linda (Orville) Rhoden, Marcella Tuokkola, and Sandy Burns.

At her request, no public services will be held.

REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Marilyn, or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -