Marilyn K. Waits
BALTIMORE - Marilyn K. Waits 81 of Baltimore, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center.
She was a retired registered nurse at Lancaster Hospital with 38 years of service. She was a member of Baltimore United Methodist Church, Baltimore Senior Citizens and volunteered at the Baltimore Food Pantry.
Marilyn is survived by her sons, George W. Waits, Jr. of Baltimore, Ohio and Gregory Alan (Stacey) Waits of Texas; daughters, Gwen (Bill) Worley and Gina (Glen) Krasner all of Baltimore, Ohio; grandchildren, Tina, Amber, Tabatha, James, Emi, Troy, and Jennifer; nine great grandchildren; brother, John Robert (Chris) Tolliver of Newark, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Waits, Sr., parents, John J. and Helen (Palmer) Tolliver, sister, Arlene Ruth Tolliver and daughter-in-law, Debbie Lu Waits.
Funeral service will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105 with Rev. Dr. Alice Wolfe officiating. A live broadcast of the funeral service will be hosted on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.
Burial will follow in Violet Cemetery, Pickerington, Ohio. Friends may visit Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home. In accordance with State mandates, COVID Protocols including facial coverings and social distancing will be followed.
Memorial gifts may be given to Baltimore United Methodist Church, 200 South Market Street, Baltimore, Ohio 43105 or Fairfield County Humane Society, 1721 Granville Pike, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
.