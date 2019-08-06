|
Marilyn ODonnell Alspach
Granville - Marilyn ODonnell Alspach, of Granville, Ohio passed away on Sunday, August 4, at age 88. She was born in Danville, Ohio to the late Earl D. and Grace (Hoovler) ODonnell. She will be missed by family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Donn E. Alspach; son, David (Helaine) of Dublin; three granddaughters, Christine Ford (Michael) of Marysville, Katherine McNamara (John) of Hilliard, and Teresa Plattenburg (Joseph) of Clintonville; four great-grandchildren, Alice Ford, Connor McNamara, Tobin Ford and Bruce Ford; sister-in-law, Linda ODonnell of Millersburg; nephew, Mark (Denise) ODonnell, and nieces, Erin (Joe) Noss, Susan (Steve) Mulhall, Jill (John) Stankiewicz and Jennifer (Matt) Maxwell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Gwen and Harland Fargo; brother, Paul ODonnell and infant siblings, Harold and Harriet ODonnell.
Marilyn is a graduate of Danville High School and The Ohio State University (college of Human Ecology). She was a member of the Ohio Grand chapter of the Eastern Star, Alpha Phi sorority at The Ohio State University, Second Presbyterian Church of Newark, The Twentieth Century Club of Newark, Monday Talks, The Presidents Club at The Ohio State University, The 1888 Society of The Buckeye Club, First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs, Moundbuilders County Club, Imperial Golf Club, New Albany Country Club, and Greenbrier Sporting Club.
Following Donn's service in the Air Force where they were stationed in Houston, Germany and France they settled in Newark where Marilyn taught business machines at Newark High School prior to the birth of their son David. They moved to Granville in 1983 and also followed the sun and golf balls to homes in Naples, FL and White Sulphur Springs, WV.
Marilyn was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother (Mimi), great-grandmother and friend to many. Family and friends were her passions and delights. She lived by the motto that she would rather she "wear out and not rust out." To do this she kept a very active calendar of social, entertainment and community service. She supported her causes as well as the those important to her husband Donn which include Rotary, The Salvation Army and The Ohio State University. Marilyn was a cancer survivor of over 40 years of battle with various forms. She seldom let it get her down and always took the most aggressive course to beat whatever form was attacking. It was not cancer that beat her, but she finally may have worn out some of those parts by enjoying life, family and friends.
She was a 63-year Ohio State Football ticket holder. She had great joy of golf with friends and family, gourmet club, rummy club, bridge, hosting parties rooting for the Buckeyes and hosting football tailgates.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at the Second Presbyterian Church, 42 E. Church St; Newark, OH on Thursday, August 8, at 11 a.m. with a meal following at the church. Calling hours for friends will be held on Wednesday, August 7, from 4-7 p.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Camp O'Bannon, Second Presbyterian Church or the Donn, Marilyn and David Alspach Family Scholarship fund at The Ohio State University.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in the Advocate & Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 15, 2019