Services
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
(740) 927-3971
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Zellers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Zellers


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Zellers Obituary
Marilyn Zellers

Marilyn Josephine Zellers, 88, of Pataskala, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Mother Angeline. She was born on March 29, 1931 in Richmond, IN, a daughter to the late Edward and Ena (Kirts) Geho. Marilyn loved OSU Football and Basketball but was an avid fan of all sports. She was a member at Etna United Methodist Church. Marilyn is survived by her loving sons, Craig (Kathy), Keith (Barby) and Kevin (Kathryn) Zellers; grandchildren, Abbey (Johnny) Wakefield, Jared (Paula), Kayla, Zac (Ashley), Tyler (Jacky), Ben, Josh, Jonny Zellers and Rebekah (Zach) Kepler; great-grandchildren, Lily, Nora, Jane Wakefield, Jack, Olivia, Zoe, Ryan, Evan Zellers and Robin Kepler; sister, Blanch Conarroe and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Howard "Elwood" Zellers, sister, Linda Rodichok and granddaughter, Sarah Zellers. A private graveside service will take place at Pataskala Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215 or Licking County Aging Program (Meals on Wheels), 1058 E. Main St., Newark, OH 43055 in Marilyn's memory. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -