Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion E. Hall


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marion E. Hall Obituary
Marion E. Hall

Newark - A funeral service for Marion Hall, 89, of Newark, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Bryan Grove officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.

Marion passed away March 4, 2019, at her residence. She was born February 9, 1930, in Newark, to the late Charles and Thelma (Daugherty) Stockdale.

Marion spent most of her life as a homemaker and felt blessed that the Lord gifted her with four children.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Hall, whom she married 23 years ago in 1995; one son, Davis (Phyllis) Benner of Newark; two daughters, Judy Young and Peg Benner both of Newark; four granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; sister, Pat Price; many nieces and nephews, and the Aber family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Calvin Benner; son, Gary Benner, and granddaughter, Valerie.

The family wishes to thank Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Marion. They were truly a blessing.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now