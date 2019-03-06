Marion E. Hall



Newark - A funeral service for Marion Hall, 89, of Newark, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Bryan Grove officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.



Marion passed away March 4, 2019, at her residence. She was born February 9, 1930, in Newark, to the late Charles and Thelma (Daugherty) Stockdale.



Marion spent most of her life as a homemaker and felt blessed that the Lord gifted her with four children.



She is survived by her husband, Raymond Hall, whom she married 23 years ago in 1995; one son, Davis (Phyllis) Benner of Newark; two daughters, Judy Young and Peg Benner both of Newark; four granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; sister, Pat Price; many nieces and nephews, and the Aber family.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Calvin Benner; son, Gary Benner, and granddaughter, Valerie.



The family wishes to thank Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Marion. They were truly a blessing.



Donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.



To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Advocate on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary