Marion E. "Gene" Larry
Newark - Marion E. "Gene" Larry, 89, of Newark, Ohio died Monday afternoon, March 16, 2020 at Chestnut House in Newark.
Born January 7, 1931 in Perryton, Ohio he was a son of the late Paul and Alta Doris (Frampton) Larry and was a 1948 graduate of Frazeysburg High School. Mr. Larry was a Chief Warrant Officer with the Ohio National Guard where he served for 40 years. He also served our country during the Korean War. Gene was a member of Neil Avenue United Methodist Church in Newark and was a former member of the Amrou Grotto and the Coachman Camper Club. He enjoyed new cars, especially Corvettes.
Surviving is his loving wife of more than 67 years, Sarah R. "Sally" (Robison) Larry whom he married August 23, 1952; one son and daughter in-law, Michael and Sue Larry of Newark; one grandson, Jordan Larry and his wife, Mariana of New York City, New York and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two infant sons, Scott and Todd Larry and his brother and sister in-law, Donald and Joann Larry.
There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020