Marion Moran
Frazeysburg - Marion R. Moran, 83, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Friday afternoon, June 14, 2019 at Selma Markowitz Care Center operated by Hospice of Central Ohio. His loving family was at his side.
Born January 23, 1936 in Fallsbury Township of Licking County he was a son of the late Lloyd and Irene (Clark) Moran and was a 1954 graduate of Bladensburg High School. Mr. Moran proudly served our country in the United States Army. In 1992 he retired from Owens-Corning Fiberglass where he had been a pipefitter with 31 years of service. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Christian Church. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed taking family trips and vacations.
Surviving is one son, Donivan Ray Moran of Frazeysburg; two daughters, Marian Judith (Robert) Baker of Frazeysburg and Amy Carol (Tom) Roberts of Newark; five grandchildren, Cory, Justin, Stephen, Hannah and Phillip and sixteen great grandchildren. Also surviving are three brothers, Cecil Moran, Glen Moran and Gordon Moran, all of Newark; three sisters, Faye (Bob) Sandusky of Rock Falls, Illinois, Lila Jean (Bill) Jones of Coshocton and Mona (Jim) Warden of Warsaw and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of nearly 61 years, Nancy C. (Denman) Moran whom he married July 2, 1955 and who died April 17, 2016.
Calling hours will be 5pm to 8pm Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the funeral home with Mr. Linton Moran officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Advocate on June 17, 2019