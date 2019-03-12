Marjorie Ann Cline



Newark - A funeral service for Marjorie Ann Kussick Cline will be held at 11am, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home in Newark. Pastor Jeff Belt will officiate. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10am, until the 11am service time at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st Street.



Mrs. Cline, 84, of Heath, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center. She was born September 11, 1934, in Newark, a daughter of the late Gail E. and Mark K. (Geidenberger) Patrick. She was a member of the Heath United Methodist Church, the Oinettes, Order of the Eastern Star, the Heath Seniors, the D.A. R. and the Bongo group. Mrs. Cline enjoyed working and caring for her flowers gardens, was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards with family and friends.



Surviving are her husband Thomas E. Cline, whom she married on October 25, 1994; her daughters, Brenda Jo Goldsmith (Ernie), Robin Lea Bevard (Mike), step-daughters, Lesha Boardman (Thomas) and Candace Minarchin (Daniel); nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren and her sister Patricia Gilbert.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph H. Kussick.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.



Published in the Advocate on Mar. 12, 2019