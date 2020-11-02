Marjorie "Muffy" Chrysler
Granville - Muffy Chrysler, 64, passed away on October 30, 2020, after being surrounded by those she loved, cozy in her Granville home. Over the last three years, Muffy faced and managed cervical cancer, never allowing it to stop her from enjoying and living her life to the fullest.
Muffy was born and raised in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. As the oldest of five, closely brought up with cousins and extended family, she has always been the star. From Illinois, she moved with her family to Burlington, Wisconsin, and attended the University of Wisconsin, where she met her husband, Steve Chrysler. Following a fateful elevator ride, after which (like a true gentleman), Steve escorted Muffy back to her sorority house...on his bicycle. The rest, as they say, was history.
In the first five years of marriage, Muffy and Steve had four daughters. They moved a few times before settling in Medford, Oregon. Greenbay, Houston, Atlanta, Rochester, and Metuchen all claim bits of Muffy's well-traveled past, but Medford and Granville will always be the places that hold her heart. In Medford, they formed everlasting family friendships that only the Hallmark Channel and this special group will ever truly understand. She moved to Granville three separate times because this little village holds a special place in her heart and with our family. Upon Steve and Muffy's retirement to Granville, the four daughters all found their way back as well.
As a pediatric respiratory therapist, there is a part of Muffy's brilliance in hospitals around the country. Muffy had a passion for skiing, cooking, knitting, sewing, and was an excellent storyteller. As many of us know Muffy was a prolific shopper and the best bargain hunter around. She was also the luckiest person anyone has ever met. If there was a drawing or prize to win, Muffy was going to win it.
Muffy's personable style was contagious as any neighbor, co-worker or stranger would always leave a conversation feeling like they knew her forever and that they had made a new friend. Her love of her friendships drove her vacation schedule. Whether it was beach time, slope time, or a holiday, she was all in. Her love of people ensured all the friends, boyfriends or anyone who needed a family to celebrate with were always welcomed in her home and had a seat at her table. She planned many Christmas Eve Gingerbread Parties, and massive egg hunts, to annual swim parties and family vacations, many of these traditions continue today with her daughters.
Muffy "Mimi" loved her girls and being the center of her grandchildren's world. She enjoyed being an everyday grandma and having the village house where her grandchildren and their friends could bike to, meet up and stop in. She was the extra kid taxi, chef, and village grandmother to many and will be missed by all that knew her.
Muffy is preceded in death by her father, Robert Edwards, and her four beloved dogs (Frito, Daisy, Lily, and Rosie). Muffy is survived by her husband Steve Chrysler, mother, "Nene" Edwards, her four children Katie Chrysler, Kelly (Ben) VanBuskirk, Amy (Joe) Garner, Stephanie Chrysler (soon to be Teague)(Eli); and her grandbabies " Jack, Claire, Maya, Julia, Peck, and Heidi. Her siblings Bob Edwards, Lucy (Bird) Hogan, Nan Edwards, Steve Edwards, and many loved cousins, friends, neighbors - and her two fur babies Luna and Sundae.
Her family would like to thank the Medford Moms and our extended family in the Granville community, with a special thanks to Kim Wells and Lauren Fisher, we thank you all for keeping our stomachs full and our spirits up. We will be forever grateful to all of you for your kindness and compassion over the past couple of months.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, Nov. 6, at St. Edwards Church, 785 Newark Granville Road, in Granville. Masks required.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Muffy's memory may be made at Youngtimersfund.com
