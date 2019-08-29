|
|
Marjorie Eikenberry Neff
Granville -
For nearly 100 years Marjorie Eikenberry Neff graced this Earth with her sparkling spirit, leaving her glow behind when she died on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at her home in Granville.
Marjorie (also often called Margie, Marge, and Marny), the only child of Claude Fawns and Rachel Thomas Fawns, was born in West Middleton, Indiana, on Christmas Eve of 1919. Because her father was a Methodist minister who was frequently transferred from one church to another, Marjorie lived in a variety of communities in Indiana throughout her childhood. But a sense of home was found on Lake Webster at Chatterbox Cottage, a very special place that was built by her father when Marjorie was just five years old. It was also on Lake Webster that she met her first handsome and exceptional husband, Merlin "Ike" Eikenberry on a very fortuitous blind date on the Dixie, a vintage paddlewheel boat. In 1949, they moved to Granville, where they raised four children: Sherri Nilson, Karen Povec, Jan Carlson, and Steve Eikenberry. After Ike's death, Marjorie was blessed with a second charming and loving husband, Richard "Dick" Neff, who brought into the family circle his three daughters: Susan Blue, Martha Kessler, and Jane Norton. As well as enjoying her sons- and daughters-in-law, Marjorie delighted in her 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Marjorie's loving and dedicated caregivers served as an extended family to her. Always an animal lover, Marjorie is also survived by two—sometimes three—stray cats and flocks of wild birds, all of whom she fed daily, as well as several persistent and gregarious raccoons and a couple of scruffy possums, who eat whatever is left over.
A memorial service and celebration of Marjorie's full and beautiful life will be held at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Granville on Saturday, September 28th at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you "don't postpone pleasure." Spend undistracted time with your children, take a walk in the woods with your loved ones, send a birthday card or bake a pie for someone who needs it, and make a toast to enduring friendships, lifelong and beyond. That is what our mom would wish for you.
A full obituary can be read on the McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home website: www.mcpeekhoekstra.com
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 29, 2019