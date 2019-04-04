|
Marjorie Gertrude Hammond
Harrisonburg - Marjorie Gertrude Hammond, age 99, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Mrs. Hammond was born December 31, 1919, in Pittsburgh, Pa. and was the daughter of the late Lee and Margaret Spinden Schallus. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell E. Hammond; a son, Russell E. Hammond, Jr. and a sister, Pauline Davis.
Marjorie was raised in Canton, Ohio and graduated from Lehman High School. She attended Mount Union College. She, along with her husband, relocated to Granville, Ohio where she was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Following the passing of her husband, she moved to Canfield, Ohio and was a member of Canfield Presbyterian Church. Marjorie was employed as a health inspector for several years and retired from Dennison University in alumnae development.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen von Reden and husband, Karl of Harrisonburg and Lori Oliver and husband, Jon of Mt. Crawford; grandchildren, Anna von Reden, Jonathan Oliver, Nathan Oliver and Megan Oliver Caldwell. Also surviving are her four great-grandchildren, Austin, Emilia, Lochlan and Weston Oliver.
A celebration of life service will be conducted privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
On Death - "Death is that stage where we exist only in the memories of others. God grant that they be kind and loving memories and my soul will rest in love and peace." - A poem by Marjorie.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 4, 2019