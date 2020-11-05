1/1
Marjorie Heimerl
1923 - 2020
Marjorie Ellen (Jones) Heimerl, 97, passed away on November 4th at Kendal of Granville Ohio. Born in 1923 in Newark, Ohio to the late Frances and Helen Jones, she was a graduate of Hebron High School class of 1941 where she met her high school sweetheart, Donald V. Heimerl. They were married on June 21 of that year and enjoyed 55 years of marriage. She was well known for her wonderful baking and cooking, and loved time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, traveling and spending time with friends. Her three sons were the light of her life. Marjorie belonged to the Johnstown United Methodist Church for many years, and the OCCL Club in Johnstown. She is survived by sons and daughters in law, Tom (Judy) of Cranberry Twp., PA, David (Marcy) of Hudson OH, and Jim (Kathy) of Johnstown. She leaves behind 8 grandchildren, Mike Heimerl, Amy Schroeder, Lori (Mike) Stickler, Jenny (Elliot) Grey, Casey (Matt) Van Schoyck, Matt (Rachel) Heimerl, Jeff (Caitlyn) Heimerl, Brad Heimerl and 19 great grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her husband, Donald; brother, Charles and niece, Kimberly Bosko. A family graveside service for Marjorie E. Heimerl of Pataskala will be held with Crouse- Kauber- Fraley Funeral Home, 225 N. Main St., Johnstown, handling arrangements. Pastor Stacy Evans will preside. Interment will follow at Green Hill Cemetery in Johnstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Johnstown United Methodist Church, 159 S. Main St., Johnstown, OH 43031. An online memorial will be available at www.ckfraley.com




Published in Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
225 North Main Street
Johnstown, OH 43031
7409676085
Memories & Condolences
