|
|
Marjorie Holtz
Nashport - Marjorie L. Holtz, 67, of Nashport, Ohio died Thursday morning, April 2, 2020 at her home. Her loving family was at her side.
Born April 12, 1952 in Zanesville, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Walter E. and Doris E. (Grimes) Green Miller. Marjorie was a 1970 graduate of Tri-Valley High School and a 1972 graduate of Bethesda Hospital School of Radiology. She was a radiology technician with Dr. Perry Kalis of Zanesville for 25 years. Marjorie was a member of Nashport United Methodist Church and she enjoyed walking, biking, travelling, doing crafts and being with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving is her loving husband of 48 years, Dale L. Holtz whom she married April 9, 1972; one daughter and son in-law, Shannon and Kevin Burtnett of Nashport; two sons and daughters in-law, Heath and Haley Holtz of Arrington, Tennessee and Ryan and Carolyn Holtz of Flagstaff, Arizona and five grandchildren, Luke Burtnett, Madison Burtnett, Makena Burtnett, Sydney Holtz and Lily Holtz. Also surviving is one sister, Carol Hanby of Nashport; one brother Clarence (Rose) Green of Frazeysburg; two step-brothers, Marvin (Cindy) Miller of Frazeysburg and Steve (Beth) Miller of Dresden; a sister in-law, Diane Green; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her step-father, William "Bill" Miller; a brother Roger Green; a step-brother, Neil Miller; a sister in-law, Beverly Green; a brother in-law, Ralph Hanby and a step sister in-law, Cathy Miller.
The family would like to give a very special thanks to the staff of Sharonbrooke for their great care and to their many friends for all the love and support.
There will be no public calling hours or funeral services.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at lbda.org/donate.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020