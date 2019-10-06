|
Marjorie Payne
Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Marjorie Ellen Payne, 93, of Newark, will be held at 4:00 P.M. October 13, 2019 at Second Presbyterian Church, 42 E. Church St., Newark, with Rev. Todd Tracy as celebrant. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newark.
A proverbial lady, whose life was centered around church and caring for others, Marjorie passed away September 29, 2019 at her home with family by her side. She was born in Ironton, Ohio to the late C. Stanley and Mariam Porter.
Marjie was a 65 year member and active contributor of Second Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon and Stephen Minister, a member of P.E.O. Chapter DL, Monday Talks, and Moundbuilders Country Club. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and for her caring and nurturing spirit.
Surviving are her children and their spouses, A.T. and Pandora Payne and Mariam "Miki" and Roger Hempleman; grandchildren and their spouses, Ashley (Mark) Van Dellen, Mollie (Troy) Blasius, Hannah (Ben) Rosema, Ellen (Brandon) Akey, and Tyler Hempleman; and great grandchildren, Graham, Sutton, Emerie, A.J., and Piper.
In addition to her parents, Marjie was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Alpha Thomas Payne, Jr. and one brother, Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 428, Newark, OH 43058 or Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
Marjie's family would like to thank her caregivers, along with Hospice of Central Ohio and her Primary Nurse Erica.
Published in the Advocate on Oct. 6, 2019