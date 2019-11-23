Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Weekley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark D. Weekley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark D. Weekley Obituary
Mark D Weekley

It is with great sadness that the family of Mark D Weekley announces his passing on Nov. 4th, 2019 at the age of 59 at Hope Hospice House in Ft Myers, FL.

He was born June 29, 1960 in Newark, OH the son of James and Hazel Weekley. Mark graduated from Granville High School, received his degree from Miami U of Ohio. Mark had a respected Lawn Care business on Sanibel and Captiva, FL for over 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, James C Weekley, and survived by his loving wife, Susan of Ft Myers, FL; mother, Hazel Weekley of Placida, FL; two brothers, Jeff Weekley, wife Sally and son Jonathan of Cincinnati, OH, David (Bear) Weekley and son Christopher (Amie); daughter Chauntelle of Baltic, CT.

The family will have a remembrance of Mark's life at a later date.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -