Mark D Weekley
It is with great sadness that the family of Mark D Weekley announces his passing on Nov. 4th, 2019 at the age of 59 at Hope Hospice House in Ft Myers, FL.
He was born June 29, 1960 in Newark, OH the son of James and Hazel Weekley. Mark graduated from Granville High School, received his degree from Miami U of Ohio. Mark had a respected Lawn Care business on Sanibel and Captiva, FL for over 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, James C Weekley, and survived by his loving wife, Susan of Ft Myers, FL; mother, Hazel Weekley of Placida, FL; two brothers, Jeff Weekley, wife Sally and son Jonathan of Cincinnati, OH, David (Bear) Weekley and son Christopher (Amie); daughter Chauntelle of Baltic, CT.
The family will have a remembrance of Mark's life at a later date.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019