Marsha Justice
Hebron - Marsha Gail (Dietch) Justice, of Hebron, passed away February 12, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital after a four year plus battle with cancer. Funeral services honoring her life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in the chapel of The Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, with memorial visitation from 2-4 p.m. and funeral service at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Brian Harkness as celebrant.
Born in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Helen K. (Reef) Dietch and Frank R. Dietch on June 16, 1945. She graduated from Linden McKinley in 1963. Marsha married John H."Jack" Justice of Hebron on November 19, 1966. She began her working career at Nationwide Insurance. While at Nationwide she also volunteered for several years as a Santa's helper. She later moved to DCSC. In 1969 she decided to stay home to start her family. Marsha later began her 25 year plus career in child care with each child becoming a lifelong relationship. Marsha also worked part time with Lynd's Fruit Farm and Devine Pumpkin Farm.
Marsha was very involved in the Hebron Jayceettees. She served on the Board of The Licking County Aging Program. Her true love and dedication was with the Hebron Historical Society, creating displays in the Post Office and the show case in the Hebron Municipal Building along with writing local Histories.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years Jack. Son John H "Jay" (Vicky) Justice III. of Hebron, Daughter Kellie Ann McIntosh of Shelbyville, Kentucky. Granddaughter Kelsey Shane and Grandson Lukus McIntosh. Granddaughters Veronica (Chase) Gilroy and Brittney (Roman) Atwood. Great Grandchildren Colin, Carsen and Liza Gilroy, Noah, Kane and Cora Atwood. Several cousins and in-laws Patti (George) Reichert, Mary Fitch, Barbara Cunningham, Pam (Jim) Claggett, Mike (Sara) Justice. Many nieces/nephews and great nieces/nephews.
The family requests donations to the Hebron Historical Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville is honored to care for Marsha and her family.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020