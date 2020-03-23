|
|
Martha "Marty" A. Cantlebary
Newark - A Private Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Martha "Marty" A. Cantlebary, 77, of Newark, will be held with her immediate family at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Newark, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Marty, a lifelong parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, died at her home, with her family by her side, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born in Newark, Ohio on April 19, 1942, to the late Joseph and Marian (Bower) Kraft.
A 1960 graduate of Newark High School, Marty received her BS in Nursing from The Ohio State University. She taught in the North Fork School District for a short time, and was retired from Newark City Schools where she worked as the school nurse at Newark High School for many years.
Marty was devoted to her family and loved to cook for them, especially looking forward to their weekly Sunday family meals. She enjoyed gardening and participating in water aerobics and the Silver Sneakers exercise classes. Marty also volunteered for the St. Francis de Sales Ministry of Comfort.
She will be greatly missed by her children, James (Lori) Cantlebary, Chris Cantlebary (Rebecca Sitko), Michelle (Derrick) Leasure, and Maureen Cantlebary; 2 grandchildren; Grant and Elena Leasure; brother, Joseph (Nancy) Kraft; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Marty was preceded in death by her husband, James Cantlebary.
The funeral home is accepting cards and tokens of sympathy for the Cantlebary family from those unable to attend services due to the current restrictions. Your condolences for the family and memories of Marty can also be shared by visiting: www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020