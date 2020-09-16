Martha Blatter
Hebron - Martha H. (Schar) Blatter, 100, formerly of Hebron, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Middleton Senior Living in Granville.
Martha was born September 27, 1919, in Wayne County to the late Allen and Caroline (Rufener) Schar. She grew up in a loving family on a farm in Milton Township, and graduated Salutatorian of Sterling High School, class of 1937. Martha loved poetry, gardening, farming and her family. She spent many days playing with and caring for her three grandsons.
Mrs. Blatter was a member of the Hebron Christian Church and Licking County Farm Bureau Council 16. Martha worked along-side her husband, Alton, operating the Hebron dairy farm from 1950 until retirement in 1983, continuing to maintain and live on the farm until 2014.
Her husband, Alton L. Blatter, died on June 29, 1998. Surviving are a son, Daniel (Barbara) Blatter of Granville; grandsons Scott (Sr. Stephanie Dunkle-Blatter) of Sidney, Seth (Ruth Gozun) Blatter of Emerald Hills, CA, and Sherrod Blatter of Granville; great granddaughter Alexandra Blatter; sister-in-law Ivadell Schar; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers John, Allen and Dale Schar, and sisters Elda Hartzler and Jessie Walker.
Private family services will be held graveside at the Newark Memorial Gardens. Hoskinson Funeral Home, Kirkersville is honored to care for Martha and her family.
Thanks to the staff of Middleton's memory care unit and Hospice of Central Ohio.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Hebron Christian Church, P.O. Box 736, Hebron, Ohio 43025.
