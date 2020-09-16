1/1
Martha Blatter
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Blatter

Hebron - Martha H. (Schar) Blatter, 100, formerly of Hebron, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Middleton Senior Living in Granville.

Martha was born September 27, 1919, in Wayne County to the late Allen and Caroline (Rufener) Schar. She grew up in a loving family on a farm in Milton Township, and graduated Salutatorian of Sterling High School, class of 1937. Martha loved poetry, gardening, farming and her family. She spent many days playing with and caring for her three grandsons.

Mrs. Blatter was a member of the Hebron Christian Church and Licking County Farm Bureau Council 16. Martha worked along-side her husband, Alton, operating the Hebron dairy farm from 1950 until retirement in 1983, continuing to maintain and live on the farm until 2014.

Her husband, Alton L. Blatter, died on June 29, 1998. Surviving are a son, Daniel (Barbara) Blatter of Granville; grandsons Scott (Sr. Stephanie Dunkle-Blatter) of Sidney, Seth (Ruth Gozun) Blatter of Emerald Hills, CA, and Sherrod Blatter of Granville; great granddaughter Alexandra Blatter; sister-in-law Ivadell Schar; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers John, Allen and Dale Schar, and sisters Elda Hartzler and Jessie Walker.

Private family services will be held graveside at the Newark Memorial Gardens. Hoskinson Funeral Home, Kirkersville is honored to care for Martha and her family.

Thanks to the staff of Middleton's memory care unit and Hospice of Central Ohio.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Hebron Christian Church, P.O. Box 736, Hebron, Ohio 43025.

An on-line guest book is available at www.hoskinsonfuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved