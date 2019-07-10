Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Christian Apostolic Church
22 N 23rd St
Newark, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Post
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Mae Post


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Mae Post Obituary
Martha Mae Post

Boise, Idaho - A Memorial Service for Martha Mae Post, 86, of Boise, Idaho, formerly from Newark will be held at 7:00 PM Saturday July 13th at Christian Apostolic Church located at 22 N 23rd St, Newark. Pastor Keith Sjostrand officiating.

Martha passed away January 24, 2019 at her home in Boise. She was born January 3, 1933 in Alexandria, OH to the late Glenn and Addie (Poulton) Dague.

Martha graduated from Newark High School. She managed Cassiday North Apts. For 10 years.

She is survived by children, Paula (Steve) Priest of Boise, ID, Bruce (Dedra) Post of Portland, OR, and Pamela (Bob) Dressig of Eastland, OH; grandchildren, Michael (Tanya) Bruce of Lewis Center, OH, Jessica Dressig of Mentor Headlands, OH, and Jeffrey Dressig of Willoughby, OH; brother and sisters, Barb Forgrave of Newark, OH, Bob (Joan) Post of Newark, OH, and Shirley Bodem of Sarasota, FL; the best friend ever Lovona Parkhill of Newark, OH; numerous great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donsel L. Post and daughter Patti Post.

Memorial contributions may be made to or a .

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now