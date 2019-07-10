Martha Mae Post



Boise, Idaho - A Memorial Service for Martha Mae Post, 86, of Boise, Idaho, formerly from Newark will be held at 7:00 PM Saturday July 13th at Christian Apostolic Church located at 22 N 23rd St, Newark. Pastor Keith Sjostrand officiating.



Martha passed away January 24, 2019 at her home in Boise. She was born January 3, 1933 in Alexandria, OH to the late Glenn and Addie (Poulton) Dague.



Martha graduated from Newark High School. She managed Cassiday North Apts. For 10 years.



She is survived by children, Paula (Steve) Priest of Boise, ID, Bruce (Dedra) Post of Portland, OR, and Pamela (Bob) Dressig of Eastland, OH; grandchildren, Michael (Tanya) Bruce of Lewis Center, OH, Jessica Dressig of Mentor Headlands, OH, and Jeffrey Dressig of Willoughby, OH; brother and sisters, Barb Forgrave of Newark, OH, Bob (Joan) Post of Newark, OH, and Shirley Bodem of Sarasota, FL; the best friend ever Lovona Parkhill of Newark, OH; numerous great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donsel L. Post and daughter Patti Post.



Memorial contributions may be made to or a .



To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Advocate on July 10, 2019