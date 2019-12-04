|
|
Martha S. Johnson
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Martha S. Johnson, age 92, of Newark, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home with Pastor Eric Miller officiating. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Alexandria. Friends may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark.
Martha was born November 6, 1927 in Newark, Ohio to the late Clyde and Dora (Wehrle) Wheeler. She passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio).
Martha was a homemaker and enjoyed playing Bingo.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Marshall Albert & Wanda Johnson of Palacios, Texas; niece, with whom she made her home, Vicky Petty of Newark; brother, Clyde Wheeler of Millersburg; and many other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Emory Johnson on June 3, 1993; two sons, Harold and Clinton Johnson; brothers, Otis, Earl, Billie and Harold; and sisters, Mary, Beatrice, Anna Mae, Doris and Millie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio.
Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Martha or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Martha and her family.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019