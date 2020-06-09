Martin A. Baker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin A. Baker

Newark - Martin "Marty" Albert Baker, 81, of Newark, joined his wife, Rosemary Baker in heaven on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania on February 25, 1939, to the late James M. and Cecilia (Warner) Baker.

Marty received his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from the Carnegie Institute of Technology. He was the manager of the Test Garage at Uniroyal Goodrich Tire Company, Akron, and retired from Hon Industries Inc., Muscatine, Iowa.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan (Peter) Larson of Granville; son, James (Stacy) Baker of Cuyahoga, Falls; 5 grandchildren, Eliza Larson (Eric) Cook, Zachary Baker, Christian Baker, Amelia Larson, and Andrew Baker; great-grandchildren, Claire and Maren Larson Cook; sister, Janet Deiley of Ft. Worth, Texas; and his two faithful canine companions, Fritz and Nellie.

In addition to his parents and wife, Marty was preceded in death by his sister, Gwila Lynch; and brother-in-law, Charles Deiley.

In honor of his devotion and love for animals, the family requests that memorials in Marty's name be made to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, Heath, Ohio 43056.

REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Marty, or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved