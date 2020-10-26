1/
Marvel Jeanne Carter
Marvel Jeanne Carter

Marvel Jeanne Carter, 98, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on October 26, 2020. Marvel was born on February 14, 1922 in Homer, OH to the late Harry and Weltha (Dildine) Spicer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Carter; brother and sister-in-law Ray and Ruth Ann Spicer.

Marvel is survived by her son, Terrence (Jackie) Carter of Jackson, MI and daughter, Sherree (Bob) Cecil; 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service for Marvel will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00am at Glen Rest Memorial Estates, 8029 East Main St. Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 with Pastor Bill Lavely officiating. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home.

Memorial donations in Marvel's memory may be made to: Central Ohio Hospice, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43055.

Memorial messages may be sent to Marvel's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.




Published in Advocate from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Glen Rest Memorial Estates,
