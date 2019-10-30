|
Mary Ann (Sinkey) Arter
Croton - Service for Mary Ann (Sinkey) Arter of Croton will be at 11:00 a.m. on November 1, 2019 at the Croton Church of Christ, 40 South Main Street, Croton with Dan Hamilton and Nicholas Zarley officiating. Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the church. Burial will follow at the Hartford Cemetery, Croton.
Mary Ann died October 29th at her home in Croton. She was born in Hartford Township to the late Clell Harris and Mary Ethel (Case) Sinkey and remained a resident of the township her entire life.
Her family was the first priority in her life. Family gatherings meant more to her than anything. Her mission in life was writing poems, and sending birthday and get well cards to many, many friends and relatives.
Better known as "Mrs. Hartford Fair" she never missed a day of the fair her entire life. She was an honorary director and historian for the fair. Mary Ann was inducted into the Ohio Fair Managers Association Hall of Fame. She was a member of the Croton Church of Christ since 1934, Hetuck Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution of which she was Regent (1998-2001). She graduated from Hartford High School in 1943 and furthered her education at Capital University.
Preceding her in death other than her parents were her husband, Chester William Arter (11/3/1994), whom she married on June 14, 1945; daughter, Cynthia Ann Twyford, step-grandson Robert Porter; sister, Faye (Sinkey) Grube; two brothers-in-law, Charles Grube and Robert Arter.
She is survived by 3 sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen (Debi), Tracy, Rodney (Rhonda); 3 daughters and sons-in-law, Alyce (Pete) Williams, Beth (Richard) Rowley and April (Leon) Crowe; son-in-law, Chuck Twyford; 12 grandchildren, Bryan (Kaitlin) Arter, Kurtis (Cindy), Kary (Rhonda) and Brooke (Chris) Williams-Browning, Shawn (Karen) and Spencer (Karen) Twyford, Carmen and Travis (Kim) Arter, Tiffany (Rich) Scase, William (Justina) Rowley, Will (Wengy) Arter and Arianne (John) Schwanke and Sara (Patrick) Sweeney; 2 step-grandchildren, Joy and Nathan (Shannon) Crowe; 30 great-grand-children, Sam, Cameron and Rigby Arter, Adrienne Porter, Kayley (Josh) Mikulec, Emily Jayjohn, Jack and Jillian Williams, Lydia Twyford, Morgan and Madison Twyford, Alison and Tyler Arter, Jordan, Chase, Blake and Reese Crow, Logan and Alyssa Rowley, Winton, Ryland & Eleanor Arter, Carter and Owen Schwanke, Audrey and Evelyn Sweeney, Gabriella and Alli Lewis, and Massie Hatton; 3 step-great-grand-children, Miranda Crowe, Malori and Chloe Hatton, and Ricci Myers; and 2 great-great grandchildren, Hudson Mikulec and Deacon Crow-Middlemus.
Donations can be made to Hartford Fair, Croton Church of Christ and Hospice of Central Ohio.
To sign an online guest book, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019