|
|
Mary Ann Dysart
Alexandria - Mary Ann Dysart, age 70, of Alexandria, passed away on February 2, 2019 in Columbus, OH. She was born on June 15, 1948 in Newark, OH to the late Wade H. and Alice (Etnier) Dysart.
Mary Ann was a 1966 graduate of Northridge High School and had a Bachelor's degree in business. She retired from Freight Service in Newark, OH in 2012 and was a member of the Alexandria Church of Christ. Mary Ann was a kind and caring person and always put others before herself. In her free time, she enjoyed playing golf, working in her yard, taking trips to Amish country and walking next door to play with great nieces, Kendall and Sadie. Mary Ann always had a positive attitude and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her brother, David (Pam) Dysart; sister, Shirley Dysart; nieces, Jamie (Nick) Gaston, Diane (David) Pryor, Barb Bell, and Christie (Joe) Wolf; great nieces and nephews, Kendall and Sadie Gaston, Hallie and Michael Pryor, Stephen (Michelle) Pryor, and Jackson and Evan Wolf. She is also survived by her canine companion of 10 years, Annabelle.
A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055 and will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery in Alexandria, OH following services. Family will greet friends from 11am-1pm prior to the service on Wednesday, at the funeral home.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 5, 2019